Cool and dry Friday morning ahead of strong winds

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is cooler, calm, and dry. However, eastern New Mexico is waking up to more patchy, dense fog. Visibilities have been low in the east plains, along the I-40 corridor near Santa Rosa, and in the southeast plains. Fog will clear up by mid-late morning, leading to partly cloudy skies. We will take a break from the strong winds and rain today, making for a nice Friday. Winds will gust up to around 30 mph at the most. Temperatures will stay cooler by about 10-15 degrees in the northern half of the state.

By tonight, the cold front will bring very strong east canyon winds to the Metro. A high wind warning will be in effect from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Saturday because winds will gust up to around 65 mph. The wind will calm down through the day Saturday, before another east canyon wind brings gusty conditions Saturday night. Sunday will calm back down after that.

Snow will start tonight in the northern mountains, lasting through Sunday. Lower elevations, including the Rio Grande Valley, will mostly see rain showers and thunderstorms by Saturday afternoon through the night, and Sunday morning to afternoon. The northern mountains will generally pick up around 3-6 inches of snow through the weekend, with higher amounts in the highest terrain. Other New Mexico mountains may see a couple of inches at most.