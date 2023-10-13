Friday morning is cold across the state, thanks to the cold front that moved in Thursday. Temperatures are the coldest of the season so far. Be sure to wear warm coats, as lows will be in the 20s, 30s and 40s across the state. Skies are clear and winds are lighter this morning after a windy day Thursday. Winds will stay much lighter today, with maximum winds of around 15 to 25 mph this afternoon. The winds should lighten in the evening, in time for the glow at Balloon Fiesta. Winds will stay light throughout the weekend, making for a great final weekend of Balloon Fiesta.

Clouds will move in from the west tonight, crossing over the state through midday Saturday. Clouds may obscure the view of the Annular Solar Eclipse on Saturday. The total eclipse will be at 10:36, and clouds will be moving out of Albuquerque around that time. The high clouds will still be overhead in eastern and southern NM at that time, which may lead to some difficulty viewing the eclipse. Clouds will roll out during the afternoon, and Sunday will be sunny. Temperatures will warm up Saturday and Sunday, with Sunday being the warmer day of the two.