NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Monday morning is chilly, with mostly clear skies and calm winds. A cold front will move into the state today, keeping temperatures chilly to start the week. High temperatures will be about five to twenty degrees below normal.

Winds will be gusty in northeast NM, and a wind advisory will be in effect for the northeast highlands, where winds will gust up to 50 mph. There will be a red flag warning in that area as well, due to the dry fuels, dry air and strong winds. The winds will be breezy for the rest of the state as well, gusting up to around 30 mph. Skies will stay dry and mostly sunny for all.

Winds will shift and high pressure will move in on Tuesday, which will help temperatures warm up. We will finally see near-normal temperatures by Wednesday. The next storm will hit the state Thursday and Friday, bringing rain and snow to western and northern NM, very gusty winds on Thursday, and cooler temperatures by Friday.