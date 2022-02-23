NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Snow is moving through central New Mexico tonight. Cooler air settles in Thursday as sun returns in the afternoon.

A winter storm is pushing through central New Mexico tonight. Light snow fell in Albuquerque tonight, but no measurable snowfall is expected. 1-3″ of snow is possible across the lower elevations of western and northern New Mexico, with around 12″ across the peaks of the northern mountains, and even higher amounts in the San Juan Mountains from New Mexico to southern Colorado. There will be some icy roads tonight and Thursday morning across northwestern New Mexico.

Light snow will linger across the northern mountains through early Thursday afternoon. Temperatures will be cooler across the western half of the state, but begin to warm up in eastern New Mexico where breezier conditions will return. The whole state will be warming up by Friday as this warming trend will continue through next week. We will see some of the warmest weather so far this year by a week from today.