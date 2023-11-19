New Mexico is currently on the back end of a storm system that’s been impacting the state all weekend. The western half of the storm is dealing with cooler air from Canada being ushered in across the area. Better chances for snow over the high elevations will continue overnight, mainly above 8,500′, and light rain showers over the valley locations. Snow levels will lower into early Monday morning to about 7,000′, bringing the potential for an inch or two near Clines Corners and a few flurries in the metro. No accumulations are expected in the valley.

Snow and rain will move across eastern New Mexico along a backdoor cold front early Monday morning, snow over the Sacramento Mountains and rain to the eastern plains. A dry period will arrive by the late morning and early afternoon before another wave of light snow and rain return to the northern half of the state Monday afternoon and evening. The biggest impact of the front will be strong winds east, with gusts up to 50 mph possible. Cooler high temperatures are expected across southern/eastern New Mexico thanks to the front.

Much drier air will arrive Monday night, bringing quieter and sunnier conditions into Tuesday. However, even with the arrival of dry air, northerly winds will persist with an elongated jet stream. These northerly winds will reinforce cooler air, keeping temperatures near to below average throughout the work week ahead. Dry and cool weather will stick around through Thanksgiving, before the chance for more active weather returns by the late week and into next weekend. The holiday on Thursday should be lovely for any outdoor activities planned.