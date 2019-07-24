Connor’s Wednesday Evening Forecast

Flash flooding will become a concern through Saturday. As a high pressure moves into Arizona, storms will finally start tracking into the metro. There will be numerous storms in the western and northern mountains during this stretch. It is not safe to be near arroyos, streams, and low lying areas during these intense thunderstorms.

Drier air will work its way into the state by Monday when the high pressure moves too far west into California. As a result, temperatures will steadily rise from a lack of cloud cover and rain cooled air.