More rain on the way for New Mexico Wednesday night

Weather Video Forecast

Connor's Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The closed low will wobble on top of Four Corners for the next 24 hours giving us more wind, cold, and rain. The highest peaks can expect more wet snow accumulations by Thursday morning.

Widespread rain will sweep across the state after dark. Most of the rain will be done by noon on Thursday. While temperatures will be warmer, clouds will still keep temperatures down to near-record levels.

Northwest flow will continue into the weekend bringing dry air. Eventually temperatures will recover to near average by Saturday.

