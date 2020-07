NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A cumulus field is developing over the Sangre de Cristos. I expect thunderstorms to develop off the eastern slopes and carry towards I-40. This will be the exception to dry conditions across the rest of the state.

A backdoor front on Friday will put a halt on the rising temperatures. The few thunderstorms that develop in Eastern New Mexico could briefly become severe. Thunderstorms will be mainly in the mountains this weekend.