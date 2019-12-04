Connor’s Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

Tonight’s storm is appears to favor the western slopes even more for snowfall. Most locations at or below 7,000′ will hardly get any rain or snow. The worst areas of travel will be Highway 550 in Colorado and the Enchanted Circle. The fast moving system will bring mostly sunny skies by the afternoon while light snow lingers in the northern mountains. Winds behind the system will increase

Conditions will be calm through Saturday. Another fast system will drop Sunday night into Monday. This will be another storm to trigger some winter weather advisories and mainly affect the high terrain. This storm will be slightly cooler, so I mentioned the possibility of mixed precipitation at times Monday morning in the metro.