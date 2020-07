NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Mountain thunderstorms will start in the afternoon. An incoming trough will help kick thunderstorms from the mountains into the Rio Grande Valley by 4 pm. Flooding potential is low, but overly saturated areas could become overwhelmed by an isolated thunderstorm.

High pressure tomorrow will pull dry air into the state. Temperatures will spike with clear skies across the region. Mountain thunderstorms return to the forecast this weekend.