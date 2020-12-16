Connor’s Tuesday Evening Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Clear skies won’t be enough to compensate for the harsh wind chills on Wednesday. The winds back off on Thursday, but the cloud cover will increase. We’ll have to toughen up a bit this week with persistently cold temperatures. Winds will be pesky all weekend.

The next front will sail too far north to deliver any meaningful precipitation to New Mexico. Most areas above 9,000′ will get a dusting on Friday. We may get a few reports of two or three inches.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

