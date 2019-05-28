Connor’s Tuesday Evening Forecast

Mean flow out of the west keep the dry air coming and has pushed the Gulf moisture well into Texas. Cloud cover will expand tonight as a backdoor front drops. Some returning surface moisture will produce upslope thunderstorms in the Sangre de Cristos tomorrow afternoon. Thunderstorms will spread east to places like Raton and Las Vegas. Thursday brings a similar setup. The east mountains might play a similar role for thunderstorms drifting east down the I-40 corridor.

Friday brings a substantial increase of moisture in the eastern plains. Thunderstorm coverage will expand in the eastern plains this weekend and might even bring thunderstorms to Albuquerque. So far, thunderstorms look routine this week. Intensity adjustments could certainly change as we get closer to the weekend storms.