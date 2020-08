NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Based on today’s models, I’m more optimistic we could get metro rain multiple times this week. Overall, thunderstorms will be isolated for the Rio Grande Valley, while the highest rain totals are in the high country.

Thursday is expected to be a lull in the storm activity. A front will interact with moisture northeast on Friday resulting in strong and possible severe thunderstorms. Temperatures will be noticeably warmer for the valleys heading into the weekend.