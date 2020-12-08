Connor’s Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The forecast is looking much more promising for mountain snow accumulations. Before the storm, temperatures will come close to records on Wednesday. The first rain showers will hold off until 5 am on Thursday in Southwest New Mexico. The main precipitation type on Thursday will be rain with a snow elevation of 8,000′.
Friday’s cold front should provide a good upslope for the western and northern mountains. 4-8″ looks promising for the Ski Valley and Ski Santa Fe. Santa Fe is poised to get over an inch. Temperatures continue to tumble into the weekend. Expect dry conditions on Saturday and Sunday.
