Connor’s Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) -Temperatures will soar the next three days under a ridge and southwest flow. Thursday will be the peak with temperatures 10 to 20 degrees above average. Friday brings the most moisture, which will barely be capable of producing cloud cover west of I-25.

The snow forecast continues to look meager for the northern mountains Saturday evening. The ski towns won’t pick up more than three inches. Totals will be higher in Colorado. Wind will be the main feature on Saturday. Temperatures will cool back to average on Sunday.

