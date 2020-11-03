Connor’s Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) -Skies will continue to clear throughout the rest of the day. Clear skies continue on Wednesday and Thursday with temperatures 10 to 15 degrees above average. Friday will be cloudier, but the rain will hold off until Saturday.

Saturday’s showers will be short and sweet. Rain totals will be on the low side. Most of the mountains will start off with rain before transitioning to snow after dark. Still, the snow elevation will be high at 9,000′. Precipitation will continue for the northern mountains on Sunday. Monday’s brings a sharper cold front and should boost high snow totals in the mountains. Areas west and north will once again be favored for precipitation.