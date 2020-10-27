Moderate snow expected for central New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – On-and-off moderate snow is expected for Central New Mexico tonight. Snow should start no later than 6 p.m. Tuesday night in Albuquerque. The most concerning area will be East-Central New Mexico where upwards of a foot of snow is possible. Road conditions will rapidly deteriorate after sunset.

By noon tomorrow, snow and mixed precipitation should be exclusively east of the central mountain chain. The storm will rotate out of New Mexico by Wednesday night. Clouds, snowpack, and northerly flow will keep temperatures cold on Thursday and Friday. Saturday and Sunday feature sun and warmer temperatures.