Moderate snow expected for central New Mexico

Weather Video Forecast

Widespread snow tonight, severe conditions in Eastern New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – On-and-off moderate snow is expected for Central New Mexico tonight. Snow should start no later than 6 p.m. Tuesday night in Albuquerque. The most concerning area will be East-Central New Mexico where upwards of a foot of snow is possible. Road conditions will rapidly deteriorate after sunset.

By noon tomorrow, snow and mixed precipitation should be exclusively east of the central mountain chain. The storm will rotate out of New Mexico by Wednesday night. Clouds, snowpack, and northerly flow will keep temperatures cold on Thursday and Friday. Saturday and Sunday feature sun and warmer temperatures.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss