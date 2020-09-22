Connor’s Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

Weather Video Forecast

Warm first week of fall

NAVAJO NATION (KRQE) – Our best shot at rain is today, which isn’t saying much. Showers and thunderstorms won’t pack much of a punch and will mainly reside in the mountains. A few will wander into Eastern New Mexico before sunset. Wednesday will be drier, but a few showers will form over the Central Mountain Chain.

Conditions get drier on Thursday before a statewide warmup on Friday and Saturday. The backdoor cold front will cool the plains off on Sunday, but the temperatures change will be marginal in western and central counties. Another backdoor front on Tuesday should help cool the whole state.

