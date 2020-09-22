Connor’s Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) - Happy Fall! Today is the Autumnal Equinox, which means equal day and equal night. It is also when the sun crosses the equator back into the southern hemisphere. We are losing about two minutes of daylight per day as of now. As days get shorter, temperatures aren't able to heat up as much. Also, during fall the northern hemisphere starts tilting further away from the sun. These two reasons explain why temperatures start getting so much cooler during fall.

Today will still feel like summer in New Mexico, with above-average temperatures and the monsoon bringing a round of showers and storms during the afternoon/evening. A few showers are possible in the Four Corners area throughout the morning commute and before noon. Then, mountain showers and storms will develop during the early afternoon, moving east into the lower elevations throughout the evening. Virga is possible in the Rio Grande Valley, but the chance for measurable rain looks unlikely.