Wind, freezing temperatures Tuesday night throughout New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The strongest winds will arrive at 6 pm, just prior to the Pacific cold front out of the northwest. Downpours and thunderstorms will ride the front across the mountains. Light to moderate precipitation is expected in Albuquerque. Snowfall rates will eventually overcome the warm asphalt at Raton Pass later tonight. Poor driving conditions are expected in the high country through Wednesday morning. Snowfall rates may get up to one inch per hour in Red River.

Showers are most likely from the southwest mountains to the Sangres on Wednesday. Thursday will bring anything from scattered showers to nothing. I went with isolated showers mainly in the morning. Another high pressure forms this weekend bringing near average temperatures.