Connor’s Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

Weather Video Forecast

Isolated thunderstorms continue this afternoon

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A powerful cold front meets marginal moisture tonight across Southern and Eastern New Mexico. Thunderstorms will be strongest near the deeper Texas moisture. Areas along I-25, especially Santa Fe to Hatch will have another round of afternoon thunderstorms. Skies will clear, but temperatures will fall short of average. This sets the stage for cool overnight lows.

This is not a sign of things to come. A strong high pressure reemerges over the Great Basin. Temperatures will build significantly and peak on Sunday. We may see a couple of rogue thunderstorms in Eastern New Mexico due to some incoming cold fronts. Otherwise, it will be dry starting tomorrow.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss