Connor’s Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A powerful cold front meets marginal moisture tonight across Southern and Eastern New Mexico. Thunderstorms will be strongest near the deeper Texas moisture. Areas along I-25, especially Santa Fe to Hatch will have another round of afternoon thunderstorms. Skies will clear, but temperatures will fall short of average. This sets the stage for cool overnight lows.
This is not a sign of things to come. A strong high pressure reemerges over the Great Basin. Temperatures will build significantly and peak on Sunday. We may see a couple of rogue thunderstorms in Eastern New Mexico due to some incoming cold fronts. Otherwise, it will be dry starting tomorrow.