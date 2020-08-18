Connor’s Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

Weather Video Forecast

Slow today, better rain chances Wednesday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Most lowlands will stay dry today, but thunderstorms should be able to make it to Santa Fe by the evening. Wednesday will host a broad area of shear and potentially severe thunderstorms. Eastern New Mexico will be the most likely spot to see large hail and damaging winds.

The high pressure core will drift into Arizona on Thursday and once again spike temperatures close to 100 in Albuquerque. Rain chances will remain isolated into the upcoming weekend. Temperatures will cool slightly on Saturday. Average temperatures are nowhere in sight.

