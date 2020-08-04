NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – High pressure over Western New Mexico will pull dry air and make wetting thunderstorms nearly impossible west of I-25. Meanwhile, there will be enough shear to potentially get a supercell going in Northeast New Mexico this afternoon. Severe storms may produce damaging winds and large hail.
The high drifts into the Permian Basin on Wednesday and Thursday which will allow more moisture into Central New Mexico. The forecast takes a turn for a hotter and drier weekend. An incoming trough will stuff the moisture into Southeast New Mexico.
Connor’s Tuesday Afternoon Forecast
Monsoon slowing down
