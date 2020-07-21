Connor’s Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) - This morning is clear for most of the state, aside from some cloud cover in southwest NM. Today will be mostly sunny until the early afternoon when storms start developing in the mountains. Storms will move south/southeast in eastern NM, while storms in western NM will move north today. This is due to high pressure being centered over the state. ABQ will likely stay dry until a few showers/storms are possible this evening. Outflow wind from thunderstorms will lead to gusty winds across the state. One or two severe storms will be possible in the northeast highlands, with threats of large hail and damaging wind. Flash flooding will also be a concern across the entire state today, as storms are expected to move rather slow with heavy downpours.

Temperatures will be hot and above average today, but a cool down is in store Wednesday, and then temperatures will stay below and near average for the rest of the week.