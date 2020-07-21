Connor’s Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

Cooler temperatures on the horizon

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Rain totals will be high in the mountains today. The best time to see a shower in the metro will be around sunset. Wednesday’s setup will funnel the moisture straight through the Rio Grande Valley and should yield one of the rainiest days of monsoon thus far. Expect multiple rounds of rain and be cautious venturing into flood-prone areas in the afternoon.

Thunderstorms will stray farther into the Eastern Plains on Thursday. The chance of heavy rain will persist into the upcoming weekend.

