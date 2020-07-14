Connor’s Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

Widespread rain tomorrow

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Tuesday will feature fewer thunderstorms due to some invading dry air. Thunderstorms in the far northeast corner still have the potential to become severe before sunset. Measurable precipitation will be hard to come by in other locations. For most, the main hazard today is extreme heat.

Wednesday will be the end of the heatwave because of anticipated thunderstorms. A cold front from the northeast will provide conditions for severe thunderstorms. Hail and strong winds are likely in the northeast counties. Chances for afternoon precipitation last through the rest of the forecast. Eyes are on next Monday for a more robust set up, but we’ll gladly take the change of pace on deck tomorrow.

