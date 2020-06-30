Connor’s Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Dew points have plummeted in wake of last night’s cold front. Winds will die down after dark. It’s shaping up to be a calm and comfy Wednesday. Smoke may fill some of the western and central valleys overnight.

We’ll start seeing mountain thunderstorms on Thursday and Friday. Chances of valley rain are slightly higher for the weekend, but the high pressure overhead may counteract the boost in moisture. Storms will start trailing into the eastern plains on Saturday. The highest rain totals will be in the mountains and Northeast New Mexico.