Connor’s Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

New Mexico school reentry plan released
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Today is a recipe for large hail across Eastern and potentially Central New Mexico. Thunderstorms will phase in and out of severe thresholds as they travel southeast. The tornado threat is very low. Strong thunderstorms will continue after dark in the southeast counties. Wednesday’s setup is almost identical except the winds aloft will be much weaker, therefore, storms will have less tendency to rotate. The severe potential is drastically lower on Wednesday, but the same areas could see rain.

There will be enough moisture on Thursday to give most of the area a shot at rain. Drier air will push into the state through the weekend. Thunderstorms will be mainly in the eastern plains by Friday.

