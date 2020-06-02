Connor’s Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Showers and thunderstorms will flow southeast across the I-25 corridor in the late afternoon. Metro showers will be possible through 10 pm. High pressure will crank up along with temperatures into Friday. Mountain showers will become less frequent until Friday.

The next upper level wave will cross through Four Corners. Rain will be most likely in the western and northern mountains. Some showers will linger into Saturday morning. Strong winds will follow the system Saturday afternoon.