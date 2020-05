NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Moisture will be sufficient for a storm or two near Roosevelt County this evening. Dry air will chomp away at the leftover humidity tonight. Fire weather will be elevated overall this week and critical in Eastern New Mexico tomorrow.

Temperatures in the metro will slowly rise to 90 by Sunday. Some Gulf moisture will find its way into Eastern New Mexico this weekend. Thunderstorms will be possible along the central mountain chain and the northeast counties.