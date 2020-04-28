Connor’s Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Conditions continue to worsen for potential wildfires this week basically everywhere snowpack has receded. The backdoor front tonight will end up neutralizing winds tomorrow, and most importantly give some cooler temperatures for Eastern and Central New Mexico.
Thursday and Friday are still expected to break record high temperatures in Albuquerque. Unfortunately, the next wave this weekend looks flat. Colorado will barely get any rain, and New Mexico is expected to remain dry and breezy. Temperatures will be closer to average by Sunday.