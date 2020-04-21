Connor’s Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Round two of thunderstorms will push into Union County around 4 pm. Large hail will be possible near Clayton. The backdoor front will slide down Wednesday and interact with northwest flow. The result is moisture-deprived showers off the central mountain chain. Winds amplify on Thursday which will help support another round of northern mountain showers.
Showers and thunderstorms will clip the far northeastern corner on Friday and Saturday. Temperatures will be noticeably warmer by Sunday. A dry line will start to form by Sunday or Monday, but it appears these potential storms will be capped.