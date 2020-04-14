Connor’s Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

Live Now
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Temperatures will freefall tonight. The entire metro will be below freezing. Temperatures will be near average by Thursday. Expect dry conditions to continue. Eastern New Mexico will not observe as much warming due to another backdoor front.

Saturday’s upper-level low has some question marks. As of now, the forecast is a mix between models. There is a chance of a shower in Albuquerque, while the northern mountains will get light snow and rain. Sunday will be just about perfect with clear skies and calmer winds.

