NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Moisture will be a limiting factor for rain this week. Few showers will pop up today or tomorrow. Wednesday will bring stronger winds across the state compared to today.
Thursday brings cooler air. Showers will be possible in Northern New Mexico along with a few thunderstorms. The upper level low approaches Arizona on Friday. Rain chances will start increasing in southern zones into the weekend. An arctic airmass will drop into the plains on Monday. This will shoot a cold front into the Tijeras Canyon. Rain and snow will be possible south of I-40. Temperatures will be well below average.
Connor’s Tuesday Afternoon Forecast
Dry and mild
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Moisture will be a limiting factor for rain this week. Few showers will pop up today or tomorrow. Wednesday will bring stronger winds across the state compared to today.