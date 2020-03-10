Connor’s Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Showers will mainly fall in the western highlands today and tomorrow. Odds of rain in the Rio Grande Valley will be higher on Wednesday. The surface low spinning near California will disintegrate on Thursday giving us a mostly dry day. The low will reappear under an open wave Thursday night, which will help move the storm quickly through the state on Friday. A faster storm will limit the ability of the backdoor front on Friday night to lower snow elevations. Areas at 7,000′ will likely get a dusting while moderate snow will be above 9,000′.

Mountain snow will quickly clear out by Saturday afternoon. Temperatures will be below average across the state, but it’ll be dry. Temperatures will bounce back into the 60s in Albuquerque on Sunday. The conveyor belt promptly shoots out another upper-level low on Monday. This storm will track farther north.