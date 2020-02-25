Connor’s Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Arctic air will push across the state tonight. Snow showers and strong winds will die down after sunset. Most cities above 7,000′ will be at or below zero. Temperatures will be slightly warmer tomorrow afternoon compared to today.

Thursday is the last day of northwest flow. Once the flow flips on Friday, it’ll be much warmer across the state. Mild temperatures will continue into the weekend. Despite cloudy skies this weekend, rain and snow will hold off until Monday. Sunday night will feature light snow in the northern mountains and scattered rain in the western terrain.