Connor’s Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

A quick round of flurries will drift through the Sangre de Cristos tonight. A dusting in possible in a few spots. A fast-moving shortwave will dive through the Rockies on Wednesday. This will ride over a backdoor front pushing into the east after sunset. Moderate snow will become flurries by Thursday morning. Portion of I-25 will be slippery around sunrise. Persistent east winds will keep widespread, light precipitation going. It’ll be dry, but windy in Albuquerque.

Temperatures rebound with incoming high pressure on Friday. Lingering clouds in eastern New Mexico will keep things chilly. A low pushes into Arizona for the weekend which should give most of western New Mexico at least a quarter inch of rain.