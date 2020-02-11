Winter storm moves into southeast New Mexico

Closings & Delays
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Another inch is still possible in parts of the metro through 5 PM. Showers will be harder to come by north of I-40 after sunset. Winter storm warnings are in effect for southeast New Mexico. Most of those snow showers will end by midnight.

Another boundary will push light snow into northeast New Mexico Wednesday night. By Thursday, we finally get most of the valley snow to melt with warmer temperatures and blue skies. Northwest flow will dominate most of the forecast keeping temperatures on the cooler side. We’ll get a couple of weak disturbances through the Rockies, but the next big trough seems to be far down the road.

