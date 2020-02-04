Snow flurries to continue Tuesday afternoon

Closings & Delays
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The metro, Las Vegas, and Raton will get additional flurries this afternoon. Accumulations will be found in the nearby foothills along with most of the northern mountains. Bernalillo to Santa Fe, Glorieta Pass, and the east mountains will get additional snow throughout the rest of the evening. Driving after sunset on snowpacked roads is not a good idea. There will be abundant black ice on the highways.

The storm reshapes in southeast New Mexico after sunset. The Pecos River Valley is expected to get moderate to heavy snow overnight. There will be travel impacts for Eddy, Lea, Otero, Lincoln, and most of Chaves County by Wednesday morning. We will transition back to seasonable temperatures by Friday.

