Live Now
Pres. Trump’s legal team wrapping up arguments as Senate considers calling Bolton

Connor’s Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

Weather Video Forecast

Snow expected across northern mountains

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Light snow showers will start Wednesday morning across the northern and western mountains. While everyone has a chance at trace amounts of snow, any light accumulations should stay above 8,000′. The metro will probably get one or two showers Wednesday evening.

The low will swing around the bootheel into Mexico on Thursday morning. Backspin will create moderate bands of snow between Santa Rosa and Clovis. Areas between Torrance and Lea Counties, especially above 4,500′, will be favored for 1-3″ of snow before noon. The Pecos River Valley will be too warm for anything more than a dusting. Northern winds dry us out on Friday. High pressure will boost temperatures above average for the weekend. Signs are pointing to another storm next Monday.

Mornings Top Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞