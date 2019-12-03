Connor’s Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

It’ll be a wet and chilly morning in Albuquerque on Wednesday. Relatively warm and moist air will climb north ahead of the advancing cold front expected that night. The cold front will be fast, but it’ll bring heavy enough precipitation for several inching of mountain snow by Thursday morning. Travel impacts will almost exclusively be above 8,000′. Many areas between 6,000′ and 7,000′ such as Santa Fe are subject to a dusting of snow.

The rest of Thursday will be calm as high pressure quickly returns. Another low will develop by the end of the weekend. This storm will probably support snow showers through Monday. Lower elevations are not expected to measure much precipitation, but slightly cooler temperatures might bring Albuquerque some mixed precipitation.