Connor’s Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

Many spots east of I-25 are waking up to patchy dense fog this morning. Freezing fog could cause icy patches on the roads for the AM commute. Temperatures will rise around 10 degrees today, as breezy southwest winds draw in warmer air. Winds will gust between 25-35 MPH, especially across the west and central parts of NM.

The next system moves in tonight, bringing a chance of snow to far NE NM during the overnight hours, and into midday Wednesday. Freezing rain and sleet is likely Wednesday morning for the east central plains, causing potentially icy road conditions. Light rain is possible to the far southeast. Temperatures will cool down big time Wednesday, dropping around twenty degrees. Record cold overnight low temperatures are possible Thursday morning.