Dry air will keep Albuquerque in the 90s for the majority of the week. Temperatures will be close to record setting near Four Corners today and tomorrow. Tomorrow’s cold front may spark a couple of supercells in northeast New Mexico. At the very least, storms will be scattered across all of eastern New Mexico.

Forecast conditions are encouraging by the end of the weekend with improving moisture. Thunderstorms will mainly be found in mountains beyond Sunday.