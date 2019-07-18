Connor’s Thursday Morning Forecast

Temperatures will be well above average today with a strong high pressure overhead. Dry air in the northern mountain will help boost temperatures into the 90s. A heat advisory is in place for Quay and Chaves Counties.

Storms will be isolated south of I-40. Silver City and Alamogordo are some of the lucky spots with a chance of rain today. All eyes are on the cold front this Sunday. This will bring moisture and milder temperatures. Thunderstorms in the metro will be much more likely by Sunday evening.