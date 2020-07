NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Today will be very hot due to a lack of rain and cloud cover. A backdoor front will make conditions more tolerable this weekend and bring a chance of rain. Albuquerque will likely rely on gust front interactions for storm development. Isolated thunderstorms are expected in Eastern New Mexico this weekend.

The high pressure doesn’t move even though the temperatures decline. Moisture will burn out and another warming trend is expected by Tuesday.