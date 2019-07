ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A gust front has successfully ignited showers and thunderstorms in Albuquerque. This very well may happen tomorrow evening. Avoid arroyos, ditches, and low lying areas when thunderstorms are nearby. Take these precautions on Saturday as well. This will be the last round of rain until dry air seeps into northwest New Mexico.

As the skies clear Sunday, temperatures will respond by increasing. Temperatures will approach triple digits in southern New Mexico.