Connor’s Thursday Afternoon Forecast

The Pacific front has yet to hit a good chunk of southeast New Mexico. Scattered thunderstorms and snow showers will roll east through 7 pm. Heavy snow will remain in the northern mountains, however, the backdoor cold front will lower snow levels for northeast New Mexico overnight. Central New Mexico will get another round of rain that is currently falling in Grants. Precipitation will clear out for the lower elevations by this evening.

Lingering instability will keep light snow going strong on the western slopes through Friday. Dry northwest flow this weekend will bring the sun back out but keep temperatures cool. It is looking very likely that active weather will return on Wednesday. This storm will have widespread impacts between Arizona and New Mexico. This storm will start out with a much higher snow elevation.