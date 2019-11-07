Connor’s Thursday Afternoon Forecast

Clouds will dissipate tonight. Any remaining showers will be near the southern border. A weak high pressure forms for the weekend bringing dry and mild weather.

Stratus forms on Sunday with mild temperatures ahead of the cold front expected that evening. As the front passes on Monday, minimal precipitation is expected along the eastern slopes. Marginal moisture will be available in southern New Mexico, so they might get away with some decent rain. Cold temperatures and a stiff east gap wind will be the biggest impacts on Monday.