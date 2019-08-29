Connor’s Thursday Afternoon Forecast

Temperatures are rapidly increasing, but it still looks like most places will be just shy of 100 degrees today. Storms will initiate from most mountains and resist lower elevations except in southern New Mexico. Friday will be mainly dry and hot for northern New Mexico again. A cold front will resupply moisture and trigger thunderstorms, some severe, in Eastern New Mexico by the evening.

The rest of the weekend will have sufficient moisture for isolated thunderstorms. Sunday looks like our best shot at rain in Albuquerque. The high shifts to Texas on Monday which historically brings good monsoon moisture. However, models are being timid on any big rain output.