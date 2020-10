NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Persistent westerly flow through Saturday will keep temperatures near record levels. Santa Fe may be hotter than Albuquerque due to downsloping winds.

Fire weather will be elevated until it becomes critical on Sunday. Winds will be strong enough to kick up dust in certain areas. The storm will be too far north to give any precipitation, besides some mountain peaks. The front hits Sunday evening, so temperatures will be much cooler on Monday.