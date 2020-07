NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Temperatures will be brutal this afternoon across the region due to unseasonably dry air. Fortunately, a backdoor front tonight will sharply decrease Friday’s high temperatures. Thunderstorms will be isolated across Northeast and Southeast New Mexico this afternoon.

Moisture profiles slowly build back up in Eastern New Mexico this weekend leading to more and more storms. Sunday looks like the best chance for Albuquerque to cash in on a shower.