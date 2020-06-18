Connor’s Thursday Afternoon Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Southwest winds will carry wildfire smoke into the Rio Grande Valley. The smoke may reduce air quality today and tomorrow. Daytime heating should be enough to mix out the smoke in Albuquerque by the afternoon.

Rain is looking unlikely in Eastern New Mexico until the front slides down Friday. There will be a marginal threat of severe weather in the southeast corner. High pressure will expand over the state this weekend allowing temperatures to soar. The warming trend will continue into the beginning of next week.

